Expo 2020 Dubai Partners with SAP to Create ‘Made-For-You’ Experience for Millions of Visitors

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai has partnered with software solutions firm SAP to deliver tailor-made experiences to the millions of people set to visit the global event.

Under the deal, SAP will offer real-time technology to enable organisers and exhibitors to analyse instantly data that predicts visitor trends and personalises each individual’s experience.

That kind of bespoke interaction is believed to be unique for a global event on this scale.

It could, for instance, see visitors be informed of the quickest route to their preferred pavilion, with suggested stops along the way.

Such insights will be used to ensure a ‘made-for-you’ experience in other parts of their Expo journey, including hospitality, travel and telecommunications.

The partnership will help deliver an exceptional experience for each visitor.

SAP global CEO, Bill McDermott, said: “Across mega-events such as previous World Expos, the Olympics and Super Bowl, SAP has the global experience and future-ready technology to co-innovate with Expo 2020 Dubai as one of the world’s most technologically-advanced mega-events.

“SAP will enhance the customer journey, help Expo 2020 Dubai ‘run simple’ and support Dubai as one of the world’s most innovative and leading smart cities.”

As the Innovative Enterprise Software Partner, SAP is the event’s first international Premier Partner and more partnerships, in technology and other areas, are expected to be announced in the near future.

The first World Expo to take place in the MEASA region (Middle East, Africa and South Asia) will open its doors in Dubai on 20 October, 2020 and is expected to attract millions of visitors to a festival of new ideas and innovations that it is hoped will trigger a new global momentum of collaborative progress. ME NewsWire