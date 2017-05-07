Engro Fertilizers excels in educating students from Katcha Area

News Desk

KARACHI: A media visit was held in Katcha Villages to highlight the educational efforts done by Engro Fertilizers in Katcha Area. The visit was also attended by Administration Manager, Azhar Malik along with CSR Manager Dr. Sadoro Keeriyo.

While addressing the briefing, Azhar Malik- Administration Manager, Engro Fertilisers added “Engro Foundation aims to realize the dreams of our people to make a difference in the lives of those around us and in our value chain. At Engro, we believe in the power of Pakistan’s human capital to change the face of communities and economies and make them agents of a wider change”.

13 schools were equipped with latest technology of computer, construction of computer lab and other related materials. The schools and other schemes were inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Ghotki and Assistant Commissioner, Daharki last year. During the briefing to the media it was highlighted that Engro Fertilisers has established computer labs in the thirteen schools along with 68 laptops and computers. The villages that schools and schemes were visited consisted of Noor Mohammad School, Tando Lakhan and Noor Lakhan.

Engro is committed to improving the quality of education available to Pakistan’s children, particularly primary education. Over the years, Engro has developed a strong partnership with organisations such as The Citizens Foundation, sponsoring their efforts to both raise standards and make education more widely available.

With the creation of Engro Foundation, however, the Company is in a position to directly begin to impact the education system. Engro has initiated a Government School Adoption program. With the support of the Sindh education department, Engro currently sponsors 10 schools with a combined enrollment of over 1,600 students in the Daharki and Qadirpur regions.

Engro is helping to spread the enlightenment of education to areas hitherto completely un-served by even the most rudimentary of schools. In the Katcha region, Engro supports 11 schools with a combined enrolment of 1,250 students. Each one of those children receives a decent education at absolutely no cost to their families.

No school, however, will amount to much without qualified teachers. To this end, Engro has sponsored a Training and Resource Centre (TARC) for teachers working at schools supported by our partner NGOs.

All told, Engro spent Rs 15.9 million on its efforts in education in the financial year 2010. At a total of 24 schools, Engro sponsors the education of 3,173 bright young minds who we hope will grow up to become the next generation of enlightened Pakistani leaders.

Speaking at the occasion, Manager CSR Dr. Keeriyo, said: “It is estimated that 70% of primary school children in Pakistan are unable to read a simple sentence as per grade level – we hope that this program drives the change needed in service of Pakistan’s children”.