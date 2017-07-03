Emirates Team New Zealand bring the prestigious America’s Cup to Dubai

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Ahead of their highly anticipated welcome in Auckland, the winning crew of Emirates Team New Zealand arrived in Dubai to proudly celebrate their America’s Cup win today. Emirates Team New Zealand and ‘Auld Mug’ were welcomed at Emirates Group Headquarters by Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline and Gary Chapman, President Group Services and dnata along with His Excellency Jeremy Clarke Watson, New Zealand Ambassador to the UAE.

Later in the morning, Emirates employees were given the chance to take pictures with the America’s Cup trophy.

Emirates’ sponsorship of Team New Zealand dates back to 2004 and has helped bring the Emirates brand to many parts of the world. Emirates announced its renewed commitment to Team New Zealand in March 2015 as the team took steps towards mounting their challenge for the 35th America’s Cup, the oldest trophy in international sport and the pinnacle of world sailing. The team has held a number of America’s Cup titles including clinching the trophy in 1995 and successfully defending the title in 2000. Emirates Team New Zealand celebrated an overwhelming victory last week at the final match-off in Bermuda taking the 35th America’s Cup in a 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA.

Emirates has been committed to New Zealand since 2003, and the airline currently operates 35 return flights per week to New Zealand via its two gateways, Auckland and Christchurch.