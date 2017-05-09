Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux announce landmark cargo partnership agreement

News Desk

MUNICH/DUBAI/LUXEMBOURG: Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux Airlines today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic operational partnership in air cargo transportation. This unique and ground breaking agreement, the first of its kind in the air cargo industry between a mainline airline and a specialised freighter operator, will allow cooperation between two carriers with complementary strengths and shared values for customer service excellence. The agreement was signed at the Air Cargo Europe event in Munich, Germany in the presence of Mr Francois Bausch, Luxembourg’s Minister of Sustainable Development & Infrastructure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux will seek to work closely on a number of operational aspects including:

Aircraft capacity: Emirates SkyCargo will utilise Boeing 747F aircraft from Cargolux. Emirates SkyCargo will therefore continue to have access to Boeing 747F aircraft to service customers with heavy/outsized cargo that will require nose loading or adding additional capacity, complementing its own fleet of Boeing 777 freighters.

Block space and interline: Both carriers will further develop block space and interline agreements for use on each other’s networks permitting access to capacity on routes where they do not currently operate. This offers customers of both carriers an enhanced global reach for transporting cargo from key production markets to consumer markets. Cargolux will have access to Emirates SkyCargo’s high frequency distribution network through the belly-hold of passenger flights to over 150 global destinations in 83 countries, whilst Emirates will have access to main deck 747 capacity on Cargolux’s network.

Hub connectivity and cargo handling: Emirates SkyCargo will commence freighter operations to Luxembourg from June 2017. Cargo from both Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux will be handled at the same facility in Luxembourg. Cargolux will also increase the frequency of freighters to Dubai World Central (DWC) from its current three times a week service to facilitate connectivity between the two cargo hubs. Additionally Cargolux freighters operating to Dubai World Central will be handled by Emirates SkyCargo.

Handling cooperation at both hubs will facilitate seamless movement of cargo between the two operators. Transportation of products requiring special care such as pharmaceuticals will also be smooth given that both operators have EU Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification for transportation of medicinal products for human use. In addition, hub connectivity between Dubai and Luxembourg will contribute to strengthening the position of both locations as major logistics hubs and distribution centres in their respective regions.

“Emirates SkyCargo is committed to being the leading player in the global air cargo industry providing our customers with the highest standards of products and services. Cooperating with Cargolux who is a leading, established and specialised air cargo operator with strengths that are complementary to our own will allow us to present a broader enriched product offering and add value to our customers,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

“Cargolux is delighted to be working with Emirates SkyCargo on this agreement. As one of the leading carriers worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo is an important player in the industry as Cargolux is, and our supplementary capabilities allow us to develop service offerings that both of us could not provide on our own,” said Richard Forson, Cargolux President & CEO. “Emirates SkyCargo’s choice of Cargolux as their preferred partner shows that our quest for quality and personal attention to customers is recognized and well received.”

In addition to allowing both carriers to develop service offerings to customers, the operational cooperation will enable both parties to ensure best practices in cargo handling and transportation.