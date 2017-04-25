Emirates renews partnership with Mauritius and Seychelles

News Desk

DUBAI: Emirates has today renewed individual global marketing agreements with Mauritius and Seychelles by extending the Memorandum of Understanding with the respective Tourism Boards of the two countries.

The MoUs were signed on the sideline of the region’s largest travel trade event, Arabian Travel Market (ATM), by Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for Africa, Kevin Ramkaloan, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, and Sherin Francis, Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Tourism Board in presence of Mr. Maurice Loustau-Lalanne, Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine in Seychelles.

“Our relationship with Mauritius and Seychelles is very important to us. Our success on the routes to these island destinations is the result of relentless efforts by all parties. Our joint activities have been fruitful and this can be demonstrated by the fact that we operate a double-daily service to both destinations; the Mauritius route being served by an Emirates A380,” said Mr Abbas.

“We are thankful for the support we receive from the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority and the Seychelles Tourism Board. We look forward to achieving even more together and strengthen our support to the destinations,” he added.

Various joint activities will be developed under the agreement, such as attendance of tourism trade shows and fairs, trade familiarisation trips, product presentations and workshops.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Emirates to create greater awareness of our beautiful destination through joint media and trade activities. The facilities extended by Emirates to the Mauritian trade through discounted tickets to MTPA-supported trade fairs and roadshows will certainly benefit the local industry.” said Kevin Ramkaloan.

“It is always a pleasure to be able to renew this relationship with one of our airline partners. Connectivity is key to the development of our destination and we are very grateful for all the marketing support given by Emirates throughout the year. I am looking forward to another fruitful year of collaboration.” stated Sherin Francis.

Emirates started operations to the Mauritius in September 2002 with three weekly flights. The daily A380 service was launched in December 2013, and the double-daily service was introduced in October 2014, following a strong demand for Emirates’ flagship aircraft on this route. In 2016, more than 1,200,000 tourists visited Mauritius.

In June 2015, Emirates increased its capacity to the Seychelles, when it switched from the Airbus 330-200 used on one of the two daily services to a larger Boeing 777-300ER. The introduction of the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER, which operates as flight EK 705 from Dubai and as EK 706 on the return flight, increased the overall capacity on the route by 1722 seats per week and made the route an all-Boeing 777 operation.

Emirates’ connects the two islands to Dubai, and onwards to over 150 other destinations in the Middle East, Asia, Australasia, the Americas and Europe with multiple daily connections. The destinations’ key markets are France, Reunion, United Kingdom, South Africa, China, Germany, Italy, UAE, UK, Russian Federation, Switzerland and India.