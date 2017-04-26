Emirates receives high-level Australian and Greek government delegations

By Rafiq Vayani

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, received two official government delegations from Australia and Greece at Arabian Travel Market, the region’s largest travel industry event.

His Highness received a high level delegation from Australia led by The Honorary Steve Ciobo MP, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Gerard Seeber, Australian Consul General and Senior Trade Commissioner for Middle East and North Africa and Shona Rosengren, Counsellor (Transport). The delegation discussed Emirates’ services to Australia, and the airline’s ongoing contribution to trade and tourism sectors in the country.

Emirates operates 77 flights per week from Dubai to five Australian cities – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Emirates has experienced progressive growth in Australia and since commencing services to the country, the airline has carried more than 27 million passengers on its Australian flights, boosting the nation’s annual AUD$30 billion export earnings from tourism. Emirates is also the second largest international cargo carrier in Australia and in the last financial year, the airline carried 124 thousand tonnes of cargo.

His Highness also met a Greek government delegation that was headed by H.E Elena Kountour, Minister of Tourism for Greece, H.E Dionyssios Zois, Greek Ambassador to the UAE, Angheliki Hondromatidou, Director of the Minister’s Cabinet, Mr. Michail Anghelopoulos, First Counselor and Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister and Christos Stampoulopoulos, First Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Embassy of Greece in the UAE. During the visit, the dignitaries explored opportunities to increase tourism flows between the UAE and Greece.

Emirates recently launched a Newark service via Athens, enhancing connectivity between Greece and the United States, and capitalizing on the strong passenger volumes between the two countries. Emirates has been serving Greece for over 20 years and is currently the only carrier serving daily non-stop flights between Greece and Dubai. Since 1996, almost 3 million passengers have travelled to and from Athens on Emirates.