Emirates offers special fares to its US network

News Desk

DUBAI: Emirates is offering travellers from the UAE special fares to its 12 US destinations.

Emirates services the United States with 17 daily flights. The airline’s partnerships with Alaskan Airlines and JetBlue also open up more flexibility and seamless connections to a host of destinations within North America, including popular Caribbean destinations.

From today until 3 February, special fares will include Economy Class return to New York at AED 3,560; Fort Lauderdale at AED 3,660; Chicago and Washington D.C from AED 4,060; Boston, Dallas and Houston from AED 4,260; Toronto from AED 4,650; Los Angeles from AED 4,760, Orlando from AED 4,860 and San Francisco and Seattle from 5,160. Bookings for these fares will be valid for travel until 30 November 2017.

Special Business Class fares are also available from AED 17,110.