Emirates introduces new range of comforts in First and Business Class

DUBAI: Emirates has enhanced comfort in the air with a host of exclusive, new products introduced to its First and Business Class cabins. Customers will travel in luxury with new additions including First Class lounge wear, luxury blankets, skincare from VOYA and a new range of amenity kits from Bulgari.

Emirates’ ongoing investment in product reinforces its emphasis on comfort, enhancing the travel experience. The airline has partnered with experts in their respective fields and no attention to detail has been spared in the luxury product overhaul.

Sleep well

For a comfortable night’s sleep on board the aircraft, Emirates has introduced the world’s first moisturising lounge wear designed for an airline. It will be available in the First Class cabin on overnight long haul flights. In partnership with Matrix, the suits use Hydra Active Microcapsule Technology designed to keep skin hydrated during the flight. The patented technology uses billions of capsules applied to the fabric which gently releases naturally-moisturising Sea Kelp during movement.

Sea Kelp, a brown sea algae or seaweed normally found in the Antarctic Ocean, is known to be rich in nutrients that hydrate skin while retaining moisture, especially useful in an aircraft environment.

The Microcapsule Technology of the lounge wear locks in the moisturiser for up to 10 washes so customers can re-use them. The suits include matching slippers and eye mask and come in a stylish felt pouch.

For added comfort, Emirates offers a plush, faux sheep-skin blanket in First Class. The soft and luxurious comforter is on board and also sold at the Emirates Official Store. Business Class customers can also look forward to newly-introduced soft duvets in charcoal grey on their next flight.

Wake up refreshed

To complete the relaxing travel experience, a new range of luxury spa products are now available both on board and on the ground from award-winning Irish brand VOYA. Created exclusively for Emirates, this skincare line includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, cleanser, body moisturiser, hand wash, soap and hand cream. It will be available in the signature A380 shower spa on board and selected products in Emirates’ airport lounges. The hand and body cream can also be found in the First and Business Class washrooms.

The range for Emirates includes three different fragrances: rosemary & mint (Revitalise range), lavender & rosemary (Tranquility range) and lime & mandarin (Soothing range). VOYA’s line of skincare is made from sustainable organic seaweed which has been hand harvested in Sligo, Ireland. The brand is a mainstay in luxury boutique spas worldwide and is now available in the skies on Emirates.

Emirates has also partnered with luxury Italian brand Bulgari for its latest designs of the airline’s exclusive kit bags. The new set of amenity kits for both First and Business Class feature Bulgari’s woody floral fragrance – Eau Parfumée au thé noir – and contain skincare essentials to keep customers feeling fresh and pampered throughout the flight.

The First Class kit bags, made from fine leather, come in eight designs in charcoal grey for men and pale grey for women. Eight additional designs are available in Business Class – four for men and four for women. The amenity kits are available on long-haul overnight flights.

Emirates was named “World’s Best Airline” at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards earlier this year, a testament to its continuous investment in products and services.

Customers can enjoy gourmet, regionally inspired menus on board, paired with Emirates’ world class wine programme featuring the finest champagnes and wines from around the world.

Passengers in all classes can enjoy Emirates’ multi-award winning ‘ice’ Digital Widescreen with more than 2,500 channels of on demand entertainment including movies, TV programs, music and podcasts.

Emirates’ premium onboard experience is complemented by on ground comfort with a network of 40 dedicated Emirates Lounges located within major airports around the globe – all designed with the same attention to detail and exceptional service. First and Business Class passengers can also travel to and from the airport via Emirates’ complimentary Chauffeur-drive service.