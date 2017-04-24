Emirates’ ‘Infinite Possibilities’ Stand Receives Official Royal Visit

By Rafiq Vayani

DUBAI: Emirates, the Official Airline of the 2017 Arabian Travel Market (ATM), welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to its futuristic ‘Infinite Possibilities’ stand during the opening of the region’s largest travel and tourism trade event.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was officially welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, who gave a personal tour of the Emirates ‘Infinite Possibilities’ stand, which this year features the airline’s newly enhanced A380 OnBoard Lounge.

The eye-catching and award-winning stand has been designed to showcase smarter customer experiences for today’s tech-savvy traveller. Visitors can experience the airline’s iconic onboard features, including Emirates signature First Class Private Suite, new Boeing 777 Business Class seat, generously pitched Economy Class seats and the First Class Shower Spa.

The Emirates ‘Infinite Possibilities’ stand is located in Hall 3, stand number UAE 3310 at ATM.