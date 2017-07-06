Emirates expands free inflight Wi-Fi offering

Additional data can be purchased in 150MB or 500MB blocks at attractive rates, with tiered discounts for Skywards Silver and Blue members.
“Emirates has made significant investments in our inflight connectivity. Today, Wi-Fi services are available on over 200 of our aircraft, and it is a service that Emirates continues to subsidise heavily. Inflight Wi-Fi usage, already popular from the start, has grown tremendously. Our new inflight Wi-Fi plans reflect Emirates’ commitment to continue providing this as a free service for as many customers as possible, especially to our most frequent flyers,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.
The doubling to 20MB of free data will suit customers who are light Wi-Fi users looking to send short messages to their families and friends, or check their social media accounts while flying. Business travellers or more heavy users of inflight Wi-Fi will have the flexibility to purchase additional data packages as needed.
Emirates’ revised inflight Wi-Fi plans:
|Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members
|Free unlimited Wi-Fi for entire flight
|Emirates Skywards Silver and Blue members flying in First class and Business class
|Free unlimited Wi-Fi for entire flight
|Emirates Skywards Silver members flying in Economy class
|20MB free within the first 2 hours of log in
Additional 150MB for $4.99
Additional 500MB for $7.99
|Emirates Skywards Blue members flying in Economy class
|20MB free within the first 2 hours of log in
Additional 150MB for $6.99
Additional 500 MB for $10.99
|All other non-Skywards customers in First Class, Business Class and Economy
|20MB free within the first 2 hours of log in
Additional 150MB for $9.99
Additional 500MB for $15.99