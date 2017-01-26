Emirates Congratulates India on its 68th Republic Day

News Desk

DUBAI: More than a hundred Indian and Emirati employees at Emirates Group joined hands to commemorate India’s 68th Republic Day. The employees, who represent different backgrounds and specialities, lined up in a ‘68’ formation to mark the special occasion.

“We wanted to find a unique way to celebrate with the people of India on this significant day. The UAE is home to more than two million Indians who have become an integral part of this country’s history and growth. We are proud to see colleagues come together from different parts of the organisation to send this special message, which is a fitting tribute to the strong relationship between the UAE and India,” said Ahmed Khoory, Emirates Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (West Asia and Indian Ocean).

Emirates’ partnership with India goes back 31 years when Emirates first launched its operations to Delhi and Mumbai in 1985. Today, the Emirates Group employs over 14,000 Indian nationals in a variety of key positions within the organisation, including flight operations, engineering, ground services, commercial and outstations. This number represents 21% of the Group’s work force.