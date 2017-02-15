Emirates Aviation University participates in Sharjah’s International Education Show

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Emirates Aviation University attracted a large number of ambitious students at the International Education Show which kicked off today in Sharjah.

“The International Education Show is a great platform for us to reach out to prospective students in Sharjah and the neighbouring emirates. In addition to the International Show, we’ve participated in several national and international higher education exhibitions this year including Najah in Abu Dhabi and China Education Expo in Shanghai. We have managed to successfully expand our international reach to meet the changing needs of the aviation and education industries,” said Dr Ahmed Al Ali, Senior Vice President Emirates Aviation University.

Emirates Aviation University remains committed to offering new and industry-relevant programmes. Over the years, EAU has grown from a small college to a full-fledged university offering more than 45 programmes in various fields of study. The growth of EAU underscores the demand for quality higher education in the UAE and the rapid development of the aviation industry in the MENA region. EAU continues to expand and strives to cement its position as the centre of aviation education excellence both nationally and internationally.

Emirates Aviation University will part take in the International Education Show until 17 February, where prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about the university’s course offerings and speak directly to the faculty.