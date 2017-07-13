Emirates announces grand opening of its 41st dedicated lounge at Boston Logan International Airport

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Emirates today announced the grand opening of its 41st dedicated lounge located at Boston Logan International Airport. The lounge, which marked a soft opening in April 2017, is now open to Emirates First Class and Business Class customers as well as Platinum and Gold members of Skywards, the airline’s frequent flyer program.

As part of its ongoing commitment to Boston, the Emirates Lounge at Boston Logan International Airport represents a USD6.7 million investment to provide premium customers with a seamless and enjoyable journey from start to finish. The Emirates Lounge is a dedicated space for passengers to relax, unwind, catch up on work and enjoy award-winning service and cuisine. From the moment they step out the door, passengers in Boston will enjoy a premium offering at every point in their journey beginning and ending with Emirates’ complimentary Chauffeur-drive, a comfortable lounge experience and award-winning in-flight products and services.

The interior design and décor in the dedicated Emirates Lounge is built around a new contemporary and fresh design. Located on the upper level of Terminal E, the lounge will overlook gate E – 11. The new Emirates Lounge will offer seating for up to 123 customers covering an area of 7,481 square feet (695m2). The lounge will provide premium passengers with a relaxing ambiance, luxurious facilities and amenities that include an exciting view of airport activity, LED TVs, comfortable leather armchairs, a choice of formal and relaxed seating, bespoke artwork, and a prayer room. To complete the relaxing travel experience, a new range of luxury spa products will also be available in the lounge from award-winning Irish brand VOYA. This skincare line includes hair & body wash, conditioner, hand cream and hand wash.

What’s more, the lounge will feature a dedicated dining area with a choice of bar seating, an extensive menu of complimentary hot and cold gourmet buffet, including local and international dishes, and an extensive beverage service including wines from reputable American vineyards. While in the lounge, customers will enjoy shower facilities, a fully equipped business centre with state of the art touch screen workstations along with complimentary Wi-Fi service within the lounge. Passengers will be able to board directly from the lounge and will also experience the Emirates award-winning service from dedicated lounge staff, which completes the trademark Emirates lounge experience for global customers.

“Emirates’ lounges are an integral part of Emirates’ product and service offerings for our premium and loyal customers,” said Mohammed H Mattar, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President Airport Services. “This is Emirates’ fourth dedicated airport lounge in the U.S. and a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to serving passengers traveling through our U.S. gateways. Boston becomes our 41st dedicated lounge worldwide and we will continue to invest in upgrading this product to ensure our customers have an enjoyable journey from beginning to end.”

Emirates started flying to Boston in 2014 and the service has consistently generated demand during the past three years, transporting more than 745,000 passengers from Dubai to Boston. In October 2015, Emirates started its second daily service, with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with 8 private suites in First Class, 42 seats in Business Class and 304 seats in Economy class, which was a direct response to demand from Emirates’ customers traveling between Boston and Dubai as well as points beyond.

Passengers wishing to travel beyond Boston to onward destinations in North America can take advantage of Emirates’ interline partnership with JetBlue Airways (B6) that allows increased connection options from Boston to a number of U.S. cities. The codeshare agreement with JetBlue allows customers of both airlines to enjoy the convenience of a single combined ticket on selected routes, including one-stop check-in and baggage transfer.

Emirates offers First Class and Business Class customers with private Chauffeur-drive service to and from Boston Logan International Airport, a service that extends up to 60 miles from the airport in order to guarantee maximum comfort to customers.