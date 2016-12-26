Emil Wyss met with Pakistani women entrepreneurs

News Desk

KARACHI: Emil Wyss, Consul General of Switzerland in Los Angeles (and former Consul General in Karachi) returns to Karachi to meet with leading and SME Pakistani women entrepreneurs, as well as some of the Educate a Girl scholars he helped fund and educate.

Joined by his wife, Arie, Mr. Wyss wanted to be personally part of the Educate a Girl Karachi 1000 celebrations that marked the completion of the vocational training of 1000 deserving local girls. The programme has now extended to Lahore, but the impact in Karachi has been very impressive. Eight graduates have funded scholarships themselves out of their first ever paychecks, and one – news anchor Jaweria Ali – has funded two. Most recently, alumni Fariha Fatima was just awarded the AGAHI 2016 prize for Best Journalist. In addition to Ms. Ali and Ms. Fatima, twenty of the top performing Educate a Girl scholars were invited, including audibly impaired Amna Khatoon and the 1000th Educate a Girl Karachi winner Ghanwa Akram.

“The several events we did at the Swiss Consulate with LADIESFUND and Educate a Girl were some of the highlights of my career as a diplomat, and certainly my time in Pakistan,” stated Mr. Wyss.

“We’ve always appreciated the support of the Consul General, who has hosted events for our members as well as is a donor and patron of Educate a Girl in his personal capacity,” stated Tara Uzra Dawood, President, Educate a Girl. Mr. Wyss was the 500th Scholarship Donor, among his many other scholarships to the award-winning programme.

As the scholars keep flourishing, the Educate a Girl programme was selected to be incubated for Facebook’s internet.org’s Free Basics programme, where the team is being trained and facilitated to create 1000 online modules in topics such as leadership, coding, communication, entrepreneurship, self-confidence/grooming, and so forth, which are being translated into global languages with the vision to educate 1000 girls in 1000 cities, as a million girl project.

Educate a Girl, a platform of Dawood Global Foundation, is now looking for a telecommunications partner to provide cell phones to help wire and connect more girls in Pakistan, where the target is 10,000 deserving, that is 1000 in each of 10 cities.

Also spotted at the event were KMPG Partner Moneeza Butt, PR and Events Moghul Tehmina Khaled, fashion designer Tabassum Mughal, news anchor Sana Hashmi, confectionery guru Sumaira Waseem, among others.