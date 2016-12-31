Easypaisa sign agreement with EFU Life Insurance

News Desk

KARACHI: Easypaisa has entered into an agreement with EFU Life Insurance Ltd. under which Easypaisa will extend its services to accelerate insurance premium collection from EFU Life’s clientele through Easypaisa’s ubiquitous network across Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Yahya Khan, Head of Easypaisa, and Taher G Sachak, MD & CEO, EFU Life Insurance. EFU Life is a pioneer life insurance company of Pakistan offering a wide array of insurance

products to its expansive clientele.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Muhammad Yahya Khan, Head of Easypaisa, said, “We are glad to extend Easypaisa’s services to support EFU Life Insurance for insurance premium collection from across the country. Easypaisa, with the help of its expansive network of agents all over the country, will be instrumental in facilitating smooth and convenient collection of premium for EFU.

The agreement comes in connection with Easypaisa’s commitment to facilitate everyday transactions as part of its long term socioeconomic empowerment goals. We will continue to forge partnerships and support interoperability to enhance financial inclusion in Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Taher G Sachak, MD & CEO, EFU Life, stated, “Customer centricity is the core of our business. As the leading life insurer in Pakistan, we believe in connecting with our clients by giving them greater accessibility to our products and services through expansion of our distribution footprint and investing in IT solutions, and also by continuously striving to serve them better.

It gives me immense pleasure to have partnered with Easypaisa for our payment solutions, giving our clients the ease, flexibility and access to pay their renewal premiums in a reliable and secure manner through the vast network of over 77,000 Easypaisa outlets and retailers.”

Easypaisa being Pakistan’s pioneer branchless banking service has been instrumental in transforming the banking and finance outlook of the country through ground-breaking products and services.

It has played a pivotal role in bringing swathes of un-banked population into the fold of banking services through its initiatives aiming at strengthening financial inclusion in Pakistan.