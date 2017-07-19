Dubai World Cup 2018 and Meydan racing season 2017-18 tickets on sale now

By our correspondent

DUBAI: The 2017-18 racing season at Meydan gets underway on Thursday November 9, 2017and online sales of tickets as well as early bird offers for the Dubai World Cup are open with a host of offers available to racegoers.

The international season at Meydan commences on Thursday January 11, 2018 on the opening night of the Dubai World Cup Carnival, while the key date for all racing fans to remember is Saturday March 31, 2018 – Dubai World Cup day, the pièce de résistance of the Meydan racing calendar.

A host of options have been laid out for racegoers to enjoy the action-packed richest day of thoroughbred racing in the world boasting total purses of $30m for the nine group races.

The popular Apron views, which hosts the Style stakes, and the post-race concert is the hotbed of all the action, and tickets are available for just AED 350 on bookings made before December 31st 2017, which are held at AED 450 until March 18, 2018, when they increase to AED 600.

Other key discounts for Dubai World Cup Day include a substantial 15% reduction on prices for tickets to our luxurious Grandstand suites, when bookings are made before August 31, 2017

General Admission tickets are available at a 50% discount if purchased before January 31, 2018.

For regular racegoers, the Dubai Racing Club Membership (previously sold as the racing seasonal badge) priced at just AED 1400, buys patrons access to the full season of racing at Meydan, including the Dubai World Cup Carnival.

This season additional discounts have been added for DRC members interested in purchasing Dubai World Cup tickets, including a 15% discount on a table for ten at ‘The Terrace’ one of the best locations to catch all the racing action.

The benefits also include a range of exclusive discounts across The Meydan Hotel, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Spa and The Track, Meydan Golf, as well tickets to the Dubai World Cup.

For the full details of all DRC Membership benefits please visit Meydan Store athttp://meydan.cmail20.com/t/r-l-jlvtle-hidytjdjb-y/

Overall any racing night at Meydan offers fans several fine dining options, trackside viewing at the Parade Ring and general seating at the Premium.

Some Special offers include the AED 250 all-inclusive Saturday Terrace Brunch (a total of four racedays Jan 20, Feb 3, Mar 3, Mar 10), with something for the entire family, including a live-band and fun-filled activities for the kids.

For one night only, on a Carnival Night Saturday February 17, a unique experience is on offer with the brand new Supper At Meydan when patrons can enjoy the festive atmosphere of a Saturday brunch at supper time.

The Premium tickets priced at AED 50 for adults and AED 25 for kids, offers racegoers a stunning view of the race track, the parade ring and the finish line and it has easy access to the kids area and food and beverages at kiosks located within the Meydan Grandstand.

A range of hospitality packages are available at the Grandstand suites, and can be tailored to suit formal corporate gatherings, family get-togethers or to mark a special occasion, starting from AED 495 per person for a memorable evening of great food and entertainment.

The Silks and Winner’s Circle Restaurantsare the two popular fine dining options located in the Meydan Grandstand, with the former offering a delectable international buffet starting at AED325 per person, while Winner’s Circle puts forward a grand four course meal for its patrons and prices start at AED 375.