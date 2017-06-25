Dubai Summer Surprises concerts announced

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai’s annual citywide summer celebration, has announced three, special one-off concerts as part of the six week extravaganze of sales which will mean shoppers can bop whilst they shop.

On 1 July,the official first day of DSS, Walid Al Shami will perform at Dubai Festival City Mall.

On 21 July Fouad Abdulwahed and Dalia Mubarak will wow shoppers in City Centre Mirdif

And finally, on 4 August, Balqees will perform at Mall of the Emirates.

All three concerts will start at 8pm and will be free-to-attend which is great news for those looking to extend their shopping experience and celebrate their summer in Dubai.

DSS, which is organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), will returnto the city from 1 July – 12 August 2017,offering a six-week extravaganza of sales, retail experiences and events.

During its 20th edition, DSS will bring together the best of Dubai’s retail outlets and shine a spotlight on the range of fun-filled attractions and activities on offer throughout the city during the sizzling summer months. From mall-led events to concerts and character shows, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy in Dubai this summer.

Visit www.dubaisummersurprises.com and follow the Dubai Summer Surprises social media channels for further information and event updates from across the city.