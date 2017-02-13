Dubai Science Park partners with Belhasa International Company

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Dubai Science Park, a member of TECOM Group, announced today it has partnered with Belhasa International Company to build the second phase of its warehouses in order to provide more space options to companies in the science sector.

The phase II warehouses will house offices, showrooms, laboratories, function areas, and logistics centers, all in one interactive space. The upper levels will have open roofs to facilitate open air testing, particularly useful for businesses in the environment and energy sectors.The project will add almost 50 units to the existing 25 and will be located in Dubai Science Park.

“Dubai Science Park is a dynamic business community that provides a home to life sciences, energy, and environmental companies of all sizes and serves the entire value chain of the science sector,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Executive Director of Dubai Science Park. “Dubai’s transformation to a knowledge-based economy has led us to develop smart and sustainable infrastructure that will set a new standard for the science ecosystem.”

He continued, “Our mandate is to enable the future of innovation in science and the new project which spans 26,000 square feetwill allow us to promote and achieve this. Working hand in hand with Belhasa International Company, we aim to provide a sustainable and state-of-the-art facility, enabling our business partners to develop innovative solutions for the needs of the industry in the UAE and across the region.”

Saeed Ahmed Belhasa, Managing Director, Belhasa International Company,said:“We look forward to working with Dubai Science Park to support the construction of this new interactive project. Through leveraging more than 40 years of experience in Dubai, we will deliver functional and flexible spaces that strengthen the infrastructural base across the science sector and contribute to the economic development of the UAE.”