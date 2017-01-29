Dubai Outlet Mall to host the glamourous 2017 Star Hunt Challenge

News Desk

DUBAI: Dubai Outlet Mall today announced that it will host the 6th Star Hunt Challenge 2017 on 17th February, 2017 at its premises.

The Star Hunt 2017 open to all UAE residents from the age 18 to 35 years, saw a huge number of applications and 30 finalists (male and female) have been shortlisted following the auditions on 27th January. In collaboration with Diva Modelling Agency; the finalist will undergo a rigorous 2 weeks training and grooming session. The 30 finalists will then compete for the crown and an ultimate opportunity to feature on the Cover page of the Dubai Outlet Malls’ in-house Magazine and a modelling contract and cash prizes totalling AED 35,000 under different categories.

“The Star Hunt contest has become a much-anticipated event and we are proud to present the 6th edition of the most glamorous show on the 17th February,”said Vishal Mahajan, Director, Dubai Outlet Mall.“Dubai is well-positioned to become the global fashion hub and we want to contribute and help the emirate realise this vision. The contest will help develop the local talent and realise their dream of becoming the next top model.”

The event is sponsored by V Brand Gallery Outlet (Gold), Al Jaber Opticals Outlet, The Socks Collection Outlet, The Deal Outlet, Jashanmal Around The World Outlet. Diva Modelling And Events is the official modelling agency.