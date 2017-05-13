Dubai is all geared up to release Superstar Salman Khan’s 1st Song “Radio” from the much awaited film TUBELIGHT

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Salman Khan Films and Sony Music India announced that the 1st song ‘RADIO’ from the highly anticipated film TUBELIGHT will release amongst much fanfare in Dubai on Tuesday May 16th. Presenting the song to all his fans globally, Salman Khan will also be releasing the song video exclusively on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel.

The song promises to be an instant hit with an infectious rhythm and ofcourse superstar Salman Khan at his best! Sony Music, global music giant, acquired the music rights of Tubelight , their first acquisition with Salman Khan Films.

Produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan, Directed by Kabir Khan and Music Composed by Pritam, TUBELIGHT is an entertaining family drama set in 1962 and tells the story of one man’s unshakeable belief in himself and the love for his family. Tubelight releases worldwide on the 23rd of June 2017.