Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group announces mega jewellery promotion for DSF 2017

DUBAI: Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) announced their mega jewellery promotion for the 22nd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival, which will run from December 26 2016 to January 28 2017 under the slogan ‘Shop. Win. Celebrate’. Unveiling the promotion at a press conference held at Conrad Dubai Hotel, Mr. Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) said that in this edition of DSF, gold buyers stand a chance to win upto 34 kilos of gold in 34 days.

The exciting promotion, was revealed in the presence of Mr. Saeed Mohammad Mesam Alfalasi, Executive Director, Retail and Strategic Alliances, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), and the organizers of Dubai Shopping Festival and Mr. Abdalla Hassan Al Ameeri, Director, Raffles & Promotions, DFRE. The press conference was also attended by Directors of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group.

Speaking about the event Mr. Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) said, “The Dubai Shopping Festival is one of the most sought-after event which people from all over the world look forward to; Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group’s strategic association with the festival has been growing from strength to strength over the years. We have always been complementing the DSF initiatives with spectacular jewellery promotion campaigns. We are very happy to state that our gold promotion is one of the major highlights of the festival and the gold winnings have made a huge difference, financially, in the lives of many of our winners. This year, we hope for an impressive sale season as the gold price is at very affordable levels. We look forward to welcoming shoppers from all over the world to have the best jewellery shopping experience and win kilos of gold which may turn around their lives.” Outlining the promotion mechanism Mr. Tawhid Abdullah stated that every day three lucky shoppers will be rewarded at the daily draw that will be held at 8 pm at Deira Gold Souk. The first prize winner will receive 1/2 kg gold, the second and third lucky winners will take home 1/4 kg gold each. In all, there will be 100 lucky winners over the 34 days of DSF celebrations receiving gold prizes worth around AED 5 million.

Customers who purchase gold jewellery worth AED 500 will be entitled to one raffle coupon and customers who purchase diamond jewellery, pearl or watches worth AED 500 get two raffle coupons to take part in the daily raffle draws. Raffle coupons will be provided by all the participating jewellery outlets, kiosks and all terminals of Dubai Duty Free during Dubai Shopping Festival.

Mr. Abdalla Hassan Al Ameeri, Director, Raffles and Promotions, DFRE, said: “For more than two decades, the Dubai Shopping Festival has been providing rewarding shopping experiences that have helped in changing the lives of thousands of residents and visitors. This would not have been possible without the support of private sector partners like the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group”.

“The DSF Mega Raffles have always been one of the much-awaited offerings of the festival and forms the cornerstone of the festival’s winning strategy that impacts the lives of visitors forever. As one of our key raffle prize partners, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, has once again come forward to enhance the excitement during DSF with this mega gold raffle promotion. We are confident that the daily gold raffle will not only help boost retail sales during DSF but also encourage festival visitors to Shop, Win, Celebrate.”added Mr. Ameeri.

Mr. Chandu Siroya, Vice Chairman of DGJG who was also present during the press conference stated that the success of the previous editions of the Group’s DSF promotion campaigns have been instrumental in more retailers coming forward to associate with this year’s promotion as well. ME NewsWire