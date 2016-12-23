Dubai Duty Free receives two MENAA Awards

By Rafiq Vayani

DUBAI: At the recently concluded Middle East, North Africa & Asia (MENAA) Best Business Leaders Award, Dubai Duty Free walked away with two significant awards at a special gala held at Burj Al Arab.

The airport retailer was awarded with the “Customer Delight Award”, while its Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Colm McLoughlin, was named “Best Business Leader in Retail” for the second consecutive year.

Commenting on the two awards Colm McLoughlin said, “I am delighted to accept the Best Business Leader Award for the second time and dedicate this to our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who is himself an excellent leader.”

“The Customer Delight Award is also a fantastic recognition for the continuous hard work and dedication of our own team of staff whom I believe to be the best in the world.”

Attended by over 200 senior regional executives, the gala event rewarded and celebrated business excellence across all sectors in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia for two categories: ‘Best Business Leader’ and ‘Customer Delight.’

McLoughlin, along with the other awardees from the world of hospitality, healthcare, industry, aviation, technology, IT, Marketing and Banking was shortlisted for the award by the MENAA committee, who represent a wide range of industries.

The MENAA Award Organisation is affiliated with the Federation of Awarding Bodies UK and has branches across the globe including United States, UK, Greece, Dubai, and Tehran. The organisation has been at the forefront of running Award Ceremonies, Conferences, and International Forums in the past years.