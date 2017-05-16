Dubai Duty Free named as one of the 30 most admired companies in the GCC

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Dubai Duty Free was named one of the thirty Most Admired Companies in the GCC based on a report released by ITP Publishing’s Arabian Business Magazine.

The Arabian Business Report was the result of research conducted for both public and private companies in the GCC across various fields including retail, aviation, banking, finance, hospitality, construction, e-commerce and media. The study identified companies that have shown positive business results amid challenging times while also leading in innovation.

Commenting on the company’s inclusion in the top ranking, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as one of the most admired companies in the GCC, along with so many well established entities.”

Among the other top GCC companies that made it on to the top 30 list are Kingdom Holding Company in Saudi Arabia, Emirates Airline, Emaar Properties, Jumeirah Group, DP World and Dubai Airports to name a few.

Established in 1983, Dubai Duty Free is one of the biggest travel retail operators in the world, with sales turnover of $1.85 billion in 2016 and currently operates 38,000sq of retail space.

The retailer also operates a Leisure Division including The Irish Village located in Garhoud and in Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts, The Century Village, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. It is also well-known for its years of sponsoring international sporting events, particularly tennis, golf and horse racing.