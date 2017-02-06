Dubai Duty Free Joins the 8th Car Free Day launched its DDF Cycling Group

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Dubai Duty Free, along with more than 1,500 entities from the government, semi-government and private sector, took part in Dubai Municipality’s annual ‘Car Free Day’ initiative today, 5th February. The programme which is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, aims to reduce carbon emissions and environmental pollution while raising awareness of sustainable practices.

Marking its 8th year under the theme: ‘Not A Day… Every Day’, the campaign received the support of Dubai Duty Free’s management and staff, all of whom were encouraged to leave their cars at home for the day.

Keeping the tradition of leading by example, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free rode his bicycle to get to and from work. McLoughlin was joined by 12 Dubai Duty Free cycling enthusiasts who cycled from different areas in Dubai.

In light of the occasion, McLoughlin launched the Dubai Duty Free Cycling group which now has more than 50 Dubai Duty Free active members.

Commenting on the ‘Car Free Day’ initiative and the launching of the cycling group, ColmMcLoughlin said: “Dubai Duty Free is proud to continuously support this initiative, which is in line with our corporate social responsibility that we have managed to instill within our organisation. With the launch of our own Dubai Duty Free cycling team, we believe that we are doing our part in raising awareness of the need to reduce our carbon footprint and at the same time leading a healthier and more active lifestyle.”

As Dubai Duty Free provides transportation for its employees, some staff using personal vehicles chose to join the company bus and left their cars at home while some used public transportation such as the Dubai Metro or bus instead, while others carpooled.