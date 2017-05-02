Dubai Duty Free honours for its outstanding CSR support at 6th Cycle of Princess Haya Awards

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Dubai Duty Free was honoured with an Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Supporter Award at the 6th Cycle of the Princess Haya Awards for Special Education (PHASE) held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Launched in 2008 by HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, wife of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the awards underline HRH’s aim to contribute towards community well-being. The Awards give outstanding people and institutions who work with individuals with special needs the recognition they deserve.

Commenting on the award, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin said:”We are honoured to be recognised in the Princess Haya Awards for Special Education. We are always interested in CSR programmes that relate to young people with special educational needs. It is very important that organizations such as ourselves provide the necessary support to ensure that these young people reach their full potential.”

Dubai Duty Free was recognized for its long term commitment and for consistently providing tangible, intellectual and corporate support to various non-profit organisations for special needs in the UAE including Al Noor Training Center for Person with Disabilities, Dubai Autism Centre, Dubai Centre for Special Needs, Rashid Centre for Disabled, Senses Residential and Day Care Centre and Special Needs Future Development Centre.

The sixth cycle received 119 entries, out of which 97 were from the UAE and 22 from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Palestine, Pakistan, India, Yemen, Bahrain, Jordan and Switzerland.

A host of senior government officials, heads of departments, public and private sector representatives, board members, managers and employees of special education centres attended the event. Bernard Creed, Senior Vice President for Finance accepted the award on behalf of Dubai Duty Free.