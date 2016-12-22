Dubai Duty Free celebrates 33 Years of retailing success

News Desk

DUBAI: Dubai Duty Free marked its 33rd anniversary with a special 25% discount on a wide range of merchandise over three days which began at midnight on 18th December and continued until midnight on the operation’s anniversary day on 20th December. Total sales for the three days topped Dhs 161.817 million (US$ 44.33 million).

The decision to extend the annual celebration beyond the one day was due to the high passenger traffic expected over the pre-Christmas holiday.

The anniversary discount for 72 hours resulted in a spending spree at Dubai International and at Al Maktoum International with sales figures on 18th December reaching Dh s35.29 million (US$9.67 million)and Dhs 32.88 million (US$9.01 million) on 19th December.On the anniversary day itself, 20th December, Dubai Duty Free daily sales reached Dhs 93.64 million (US$25.6 million) in the 24-hour period.

From a category point of view, Perfume was the highest selling category with sales of Dhs 25.30 million (US$6.93 million) followed by Watches and Cosmetics on 20th December.

Commenting on the 33rd anniversary, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “The anniversary celebrations spread over three days were fantastic and received positive results across all the concourses. Extending a 25% discount to our customers is our way of saying thank you for their support through the year.”

During the three-day 33rd anniversary sales, Dubai Duty Free’s Distribution Centre issued over 6,198 pallets of merchandise and conducted 592 trips from the warehouse to the airport. The highest number of pallets was issued on 15th December with 973 pallets being delivered in 92 trips.

The total number of picks in the warehouse during this period was 91,503 for 2,851,391 units of merchandise, with the highest picks on 10th December of 12,486 picks for over 422,708 units of merchandise.

Over the three-day period (18th, 19th and 20th December), the cash registers recorded a total of 293,903 sales transactions with nearly 102,493 sales transactions alone on 20th December.

The Dubai Duty Free anniversary promotion is now a highly-anticipated event with many travelers choosing to travel on the days when the 25% discount is offered. Dubai Duty Free introduced a discount offer across a wide range of merchandise to mark its 20th Anniversary in 2003.

The 33rd anniversary also saw a series of celebrations in various locations over three days led by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer and other members of the senior management team who conducted the Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw.

Christmas came early for a thirty-six-year–old Pakistani national from Sharjah who won US$1 million in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion in Series no. 232 with ticket no. 2290.

Mr. Saad Khan, a real estate sales executive, purchased his third Millennium Millionaire ticket for the 3rd time and couldn’t believe he won a million dollars. Mr. Khan thanked Dubai Duty Free and congratulated on its 33rd Anniversary.

Following the draw, another winner was announced in the Finest Surprise Promotion. Mr. Prajwal Raj Paudel from Nepal has won a Ducati Monster 821 Star White Silk in Series no. 294 with ticket no. 0844. Mr. Paudel was not available for immediate comment, so his surprise still awaits him.

Dubai Duty Free’s employees also enjoyed a special Staff Surprise draw which resulted in a total of over US$23,000 being won by employees. Dubai Duty Free currently employs 5,900 staff and of the original 100 staff who joined in December 1983, 30 remain in active service.