Dubai Air Navigation Service honors 39 employees for their long term service

News Desk

DUBAI: In recognition of the dedication and loyalty of its employees, Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the leading air navigation services provider for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, held its “long term service” awards ceremony to recognise and honor 39 of its team members at the organisation’s headquarters in Dubai International Airport (DXB). The ceremony was attended by the organisation’s executive and leadership teams.

During the ceremony, employees were honored and recognised for the completion of different durations that varied from 10,15,20,25 & 30 service years with the organisation; where 20 employees were recognised for completing 10 years, 13 employees for 15 years,4 employees for 20 years, 1 employee for 25 years and 1 employee for 30 years.The awarded employees hold various operational, managerial or technical positions and work across various departments such as air traffic engineering, procurement, training & development as well as air traffic control where they completed their tenure. The long term service awards are held on annual basis as dans has been providing air traffic management services since the 1960s.

In light of the ceremony,H.E. Mohammed A.Ahli, the Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) stated : “ As we continue to grow as an organisation,it is with great pleasure that we recognise and honor the employees who through their dedication and loyalty continuously demonstrate our corporate values of “Show your heart”, “Think ahead” and “Grow together”. We highly value and appreciate the level of experience and long term skills they possess and contribute, as they continue to set an example and inspire on all levels across dans”.

Dubai Air Navigation services (dans) is the Air Navigation Services Provider for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, which includes the World’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger figures-Dubai International Airport (DXB).