Dr. Willmar Schwabe’s 150 Years Anniversary Celebration and Awards on January 31

News Desk

KARACHI: World’s leading manufacturer of homoeopathic and biochemic medicines Dr. Willmar Schwabe Co. Germany is having a grand 150 Years Anniversary Celebration and Gold Medal Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Karachi. Sole distributors of Dr. Willmar Schwabe Co. and its high-performance trade partners from all over Pakistan will receive Gold Medals in recognition of their contribution to Schwabe’s business success in this country over the years. Senior Schwabe Executives, Mr. Georg Schmidt, Director International Division, and Mr. Maximilian Kalkbrenner, Regional Director Asia Pacific Region, are especially arriving from Germany to be present on this great occasion and do the honours.

It is worth mentioning that visionary entrepreneur and pharmacist Dr. Willmar Schwabe founded Dr. Willmar Schwabe Co. in 1866 at Leipzig, Germany, which today ranks among the top three manufacturers of homoeopathic remedies worldwide. Now, 150 years later, Dr Willmar Schwabe is an internationally active corporate group which is still being run as a family business in the fifth generation. As a leader in expertise and quality, Schwabe produces natural medicines of the highest quality from premium raw materials under stringently controlled processes. Schwabe also specializes in diversity and manufactures 350,000 different products from 1,350 starting materials, plus 70,000 custom-made products every year.

Remarkably, Schwabe has been cultivating its own medicinal plants for 40 years, thus directly exploiting “the force of nature” and making it accessible to all. The company’s Terra Medica site is ecologically certified and sustainable and the largest of its kind in Europe where 600 different species of medicinal plants are grown. Hence, from seed to product, everything comes from one source. Schwabe’s emphasis on the quality and effectiveness of its products has made it one of the most trusted names in the field of natural medicine internationally. The company follows stringent European Union (EU) standards of Good Manufacturing Practice. An intensive research and development process drives the company, which has led to many exciting innovations and new products.

It should be mentioned that Schwabe enjoys exceptional market standing and unrivaled trust of the practitioners and consumers in Pakistan. This relationship is amply highlighted at Schwabe Seminars that are regularly held in different cities of Pakistan. A large number of practitioners, professors and students of homoeopathy and those associated with the trade of homoeopathic medicines attend these seminars. Schwabe has a vast network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and country distributors across the world. In Pakistan it is represented by two nationwide sole distributors – Dr. Hamid General Homoeo Pvt. Ltd. and Darul Adviat.