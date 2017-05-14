Dolmen Mall commemorates mothers through spirit of togetherness

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Dolmen Mall, Pakistan’s first international standard mall, commemorated mothers through week-long festivities, from 8th to 14th May at all three locations. True to being a mall with a heart, Dolmen Mall offered shoppers extraordinary discount and food deals to celebrate their most precious bond with their mothers.

Dolmen malls preferred clientele of mothers, donned as ‘Dolmen Moms’ received a number of value added giveaways, incentives and treats from their favorite local and international brands hosted in the mall with state of art facilities and service.

A magnanimous customer presence shared gratitude messages on a tribute tree, purchased special Mother’s Day gifts and cut a cake to celebrate their love for mothers.

Celebrities and socialites from Karachi chose to the spend their weekend with their loved ones at Dolmen Mall Sindbad’s in Clifton and Tariq Road amidst mall activities, gifts and mother’s day sales. Sindbad’s launched new rides for mothers and children at Dolmen Mall Tariq Road and invited mom celebrities to be the first to enjoy MOMents with their family and friends.

Leading press and electronic media covered the malls celebration that stood apart in décor and overall customer experience detailing. Prominent socialites, media persons, members of the press, FPCCI and Rotary Club of Karachi also received a tribute by the mall with a heart at Sindbad’s, Hakka Chine, Gloria Jeans, Fat Burger and Subway.

“A mother is the most important person in anyone’s life, we bring such events to life for our customers as we want to give families memorable moments at their favorite mall. Dolmen Mall is for everyone and we take pride in paying tribute to the mothers who are an integral part of our legacy of convenience” said Naureen Khan, General Manager Marketing, Dolmen Real Estate Management.

Dolmen Mall offers clean and well-equipped mother’s rooms on every floor, wheelchairs and wheelchair assistance for elderly people, dedicated women only parking, prayer areas for women, cuddle carts for toddlers.