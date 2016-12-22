dnata wins Taqdeer award for excellence in labour relations

By our correspondent

DUBAI: dnata’s UAE cargo operations have been recognised for their commitment to employee welfare by winning the Taqdeer Award – the world’s first points-based award programme that promotes and celebrates excellence in labour relations.

dnata has been awarded a five-star rating in the DAFZA (Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority) and DSOA (Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority) category of the Taqdeer Awards, and has been particularly recognised for its work in the areas of Labour Policy, and Culture and Work Environment.

“Our people are the bedrock at dnata and they help define our success. We have always taken our labour practices very seriously, and enjoy a very positive relationship with our employees “ said Bernd Struck – Senior Vice President, UAE Cargo, dnata. “It is particularly gratifying to see the creativity and innovation, labour perception and performance indicator aspects of our employee practices have been recognised and appreciated. Together with our employees, we hope to grow and achieve a lot more in the future.”

Launched by the Government of Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Taqdeer Awards have been created to showcase and strengthen Dubai’s position as home to the most progressive employers in the Middle East. Participating companies are judged based on provided examples of their employment practices and comprehensive use of global benchmarks, and are awarded a rating ranging from one to five stars, based on a number of points they receive in a rigorous evaluation of their entry by an independent judging committee.

