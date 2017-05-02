dnata named Ground Handler of the Year for the fourth time

By our correspondent

DUBAI: dnata (www.dnata.com) has been named Ground Handler of the Year at the 2017 Air Cargo News awards for the fourth consecutive year. The award winners are determined by a mix of direct voting by more than 18,000 supply chain professionals and company submissions.

“Our ground handling teams around the world work tirelessly to ensure our customers receive the best service possible,” said Gary Chapman – President, dnata. “From snowstorms to the desert heat, our experts safely manage some of the world’s busiest airports in some of the most challenging conditions. Winning this award for the fourth year running is a tribute to the dedication of each member of our global team who are spread across over 80 countries.”

dnata’s ground handling teams around the world support airlines with aircraft appearance; load control and flight operations; passenger assistance; lounges; technical maintenance; cargo and ramp services.

At its Dubai hub, dnata manages every passenger and cargo aircraft landing or departing Dubai. This translates to more than 250,000 aircraft movements, more than 86 million passengers, and more than 714,000 tonnes of cargo at Dubai International airport and Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central. Internationally, dnata handled more than 2.1 million tonnes of cargo and 400,000 aircraft movements.

Air Cargo News awards, entering its 31st year, has long been recognised as the preeminent accolade in the air cargo industry. A total of 14 categories featured in the 2017 Air Cargo News awards, based on a mix of direct voting and company submissions. These are the only industry awards to have the results audited for legitimacy and impartiality.