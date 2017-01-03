DKT hosts Consultative Workshop and Training for Integrated Health Services

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: DKT Pakistan under its Dhanak Clinics initiative hosted a 2 Day Consultative Workshop and Training on Communication Skills and Linkages Development among Different Stakeholders for the Integrated Health Services. The workshop which was held recently in Ramada Hotel, Islamabad, was attended by Dr. Said Ali Khan, DG Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Dr. Sahib Gul, Provincial Coordinator MNCH, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with 25 District Health Officer and Senior Directors from the health department. DKT was represented by Syed Sadaqat Ali, Chairman Executive Committee along with senior management staff.

DKT Pakistan has close to 1,100 Dhanak Health Care Centers set up across the country in hard to reach areas. These areas include districts such as: Swat, Malakand, Haripur, among many others.

The Dhanak Health Care Centers are each run by Community Midwives who are trained women from the areas in which the centers are set up. The midwives not only provide information regarding family planning to the women and families who come to them but they also give them counseling and are trained in childbirth procedures.

Mr. Waraich, CEO, DKT Pakistan while talking to a group of visitors said: “The collaboration between the Private and Public Sectors is a key success factor and referred to DoH / MNCH / DKT’s model in KPK as the best practice.” He thanked Secretary Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Abid Majeed for all his support in organizing this consultative workshop. Mr. Waraich while appreciating all the suggestions and inputs received from the workshop participants, stressed that: “We can only meet FP2020 impact goals by working together.”

The workshop also saw insightful presentations on FP2020 from Mr. Adnan Khan, Director Research and Development Services and Mr. Zindani a Master trainer on Collaborative communications.