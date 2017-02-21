DIBS in its 25 years has grown in tandem with the Dubai leisure marine industry

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and innovative leisure marine destinations is brought sharply into focus next week as Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), the region’s showcase for boat manufacturers, owners, and water sports enthusiasts, reaches a 25-year milestone.

Since its inception in 1992, Dubai International Boat Show has grown exponentially, expanding from a split venue in both the Dubai Creek and Dubai World Trade Centre to its current home at Dubai International Marine Club.Now one of the top events of its kind, the show has propelled the regional marine community into a new era of innovation and global recognition with the recently announced Dubai Harbour. This project will bring 1,400 new berths to Dubai and allow superyacht owners to berth with ease in the region’s largest marina.

Dubai International Boat Show will take place from February 28 to March 4 at Dubai International Marine Club – Mina Seyahi and is set to feature 450 boats and watercrafts at an estimated AED 1.5 billion in value. The 25th edition of Dubai International Boat Show welcomes 87 new companies and brands including Fairline Yachts, 3M Marine, Seabob, Overblue Yachts, DEPA Yacht Interiors Ortega Submersibles and more. From around the world 60 countries will exhibit at Dubai International Boat Show this year, with Morocco, Latvia, Belgium and Bulgaria bringing exhibitors to the show for the first time this year.

The 2017 edition of the Dubai International Boat Show will see an outstanding showing of 38 global and regional launches and will feature 19 superyachts including the 77-metre Silverfast by Silver Yachts, the 70-metre Joy by Feadship and the 47-metre Majesty 155 by local manufacturer Gulf Craft.

Dubai International Boat Show will again be the hub for marine expertise as industry leaders at the Middle East Yachting Conference delve into hot topics covering the growth of the marine sector, the changing superyacht business and more. The Show is set to highlight the changing marine industry landscape once again this year, with a world of superyachts, expanded beach entertainment area, robotic submersibles designed to explore underwater, sea-faring drones, supercars, luxury art and more.

“Dubai International Boat Show in its 25 years has grown in tandem with the Dubai leisure marine industry. With its coastline developments, warm weather and stunning environment, Dubai has become a world capital for the marine industry. Dubai International Boat show is and has always been an outstanding opportunity to highlight our achievements to the world,” said H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Senior Advisor to the Dubai International Boat Show.

“The government is investing heavily in expanding the Dubai waterfront, providing every opportunity for us to introduce many more residents and visitors to water sports and boating with facilities that highlight Dubai as a world leader in the maritime industry.”

New berths, big business

Featuring a 1,400 berth marina, the largest in the Middle East, the new Dubai Harbour project will integrate the current Dubai International Marine Club, Skydive Dubai and Logo Island sites into a single community.

“Dubai is firmly established as the focal point of the leisure marine industry in a region which has obvious attractions for boat manufacturers and the full range of marine and water sports products and services. The Dubai International Boat Show has, year on year, driven sales in the region and thus pushed marine developments in Dubai,” said Mohammed Hareb, CEO of Dubai International Marine Club and Member of the Board.

Dubai itself has been booming in terms of contribution to the maritime sector, which grew at an unprecedented rate of 25% between 2011 and 2015. Latest industry figures predict that Dubai will outperform London, New York, Tokyo, Copenhagen and Rio de Janeiro as one of the world’s leading maritime capitals by 2020.

“With recent infrastructure developments, Dubai is taking another momentous step toward further enhancing its status as one of the most innovative marine hubs in the world,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Exhibitions and Events Management, DWTC.

GCC Marine Industry Holds Steady

The enthusiasm for the purchase of yachts and boats in the region is apparent, with the Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss), whose members exhibiting at this year’s Dubai International Boat Show include Amels, Baglietto, Benetti, CRN, Feadship, Fincantieri, Heesen, Lürssen, Mondomarine and Oceanco, reporting the propensity of UHNWIs in the MENA region to buy superyachts above 40 meters built within the last 15 years at 20%, the second highest in the world.

With brands from 60 countries exhibiting at the show, Dubai International Boat Show serves as the platform for GCC and regional buyers. European and US brands in particular are keen to offer a greater value to their UAE customers with the US and Italy returning to this year’s showin force as the second and third top participating countries.

Vice Chairman of Al Shaali Group, Sultan Al Shaali said, “The UAE has long been on the cutting-edge of innovation across every industry, including the marine sector. This drive for development, both in terms of the vessels that are crafted in the UAE and the coastal developments that welcome the rest of the world has made Dubai the leader of the marine industry.”

Dubai International Boat Show Celebrates 25 years

Since its opening, Dubai International Boat Show has been the premiere hubfor industry experts, water sports enthusiasts, yacht and boat owners and potential buyers to viewan exceptional line up of pleasure crafts.

Appearing at the show for the 25th year, Emirates-based Gulf Craft, one of the world’s top ten superyacht shipyards, is preparing for a spectacular line-up and multiple global launches in celebration of its 35-year anniversary.

“The Dubai International Boat Show serves as not only a key international platform for showcasing our latest creations, but also as an opportunity to represent the UAE as a global player in the leisure marine industry,” said Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft. “The event has grown significantly in size and scale, reaching both a regional and an international audience.

“Dubai is also well positioned in terms of both geography and time — a global business hub that is also home to a rich sea-faring heritage, and as the wider region witnesses rapid waterfront transformation, there will undoubtedly be a growing interest in the yachting and boating lifestyle.”

For UAE-based Art Marine, the show provides an ideal opportunity to highlight a planned move from a 360 degree leisure yachting enterprise into a lifestyle maritime organisation.

CEO Gregor Stinner said: “We consider this show as our biggest annual event. It’s in our home town where we have our strongest presence, where we take all our decisions, and it’s at the heart of much of the major developments which are extending the waterfront in Dubai, creating new opportunities for us in marina management.”

Water Wanderlust for all

The 2017 edition of the Dubai International Boat Show will show an extended beach entertainment area dedicated to popular watersports, taster sessions, hands-on boating experiences, music and more.Jetpack, Flyboard and Flybike stunts will thrill visitors with daily demonstrations sponsored by HydroSports.

The latest in hydro technology will be revealed at the show, with robots, submersibles and drones on display. Exhibitor PowerVision will demo its new PowerRay – an innovative underwater robot that allows users to view real-time transmitted photo or video, and can even be controlled via a wearable device.

For the first time ever, two lucky winners of the Dubai International Boat Show’s hashtag-powered Extreme Adventure competition will use their social media savvy to land a seat on an adrenalin-pumped ride aboard an extreme catamaran driven by a top Team Australia pilot.

Convenient access by road and public transport

Free visitor parking will be available at Skydive Dubai and Nakheel’s multi-storey carpark on Palm Jumeirah with shuttle buses available at both locations. Water taxis will also be available at Skydive Dubai, and visitors are encouraged to use the Dubai Tram, connecting to the venue via the Marina Towers Tram station.

The 25th Dubai International Boat Show at Dubai International Marine Club – Mina Seyahi is open to trade visitors and the general public from 3pm – 9.30pm daily from Feb 28 to March 4, 2017. Tickets will be available at the gates for AED 60 each or visitors can pre-register online to save 15%.