Dhund of a mystery series is all set to roll from 15th July on TVOne

KARACHI: TvOne launched teasers, OST of “Dhund” a mystery series in bloggers meet-up with the prominent & talented cast. The Star-studded launch held in Karachi at the Pi Social Cafe.

Hold your Breath! The Dhund of a mystery series is all set to roll on this Saturday, 15th July at 9 PM only on TVOne.

The evening began with cast and crew meet and greet. The writer of the series, the most versatile Mohammad Ahmed along with veteran producer Erum Binte Shahid was welcomed on board by the host of the event “Shehwar Rahim”.

The main leads beautiful Maria Wasti and handsome Hasan Ahmed were also present at the venue.

Later, a visual representation of the series “Dhund” followed by OST was shared with the bloggers & Publications at the event. Expressing her thoughts about the unique concept of “Dhund” Shehwar introduced the supporting cast Zhalay Sarhadi, Junaid (Juni), Laila Wasti, Asad Siddiqui and others.

“It’s dead men walking or is it imagination”

“Dhund”, a spine chilling drama series showing eerie encounters with spirits from another world and how a brave woman helps them find peace.

Expressing his delights on the event, Writer/ Actor Mohammad Ahmed said ” I started my writing career as a mystery writer, but I’ve been doing Rom-Coms for years now and that lost idea of mystery series recovered when “Seema Tahir” said Yes! for “Dhund”

Producer Erum Binte Shahid added, “The concept of the mystery series “Dhudh” is different which will build a connection. Maria can see dead people and owns personal tragedy whereas Uzair, (Hasan) plays a young smart and devoted police officer and he is a sincere friend to Maria. Nana Syed (Mohammad Ahmed Sahb) is playing Maria’s grandfather who is also her close confidante.

Then began the bloggers/publication question & answer session. The Q&A session provided mysterious insights about the series and the cast got a chance to share their experiences with the bloggers.

The drama serial “Dhund” is directed by Faiz and the haunting OST is composed by none other than Wajid Saeed, which complements the mysterious feel of the series.

The ambience complimented the feel of "Dhund". We thank all the attendees for their love and support. We are overwhelmed by the turnout of the launch/ Blogger meet of upcoming series Dhund.