DG Valuation, Customs not doing Justice to Importers of Chinese Melamine Medium Density Fibre-Board Door Skins

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Information gathered from Members, importers and traders of Karachi Timber Merchant Group (KTMG) reveals that 99% Melamine MDF Door Skin is imported from China. They further confirmed that retail prices of Chinese (MDF) Door Skin is lesser than Malaysian Primed (HDF) Door Skins in Pakistani markets as the Malaysian Primed Door Skins which are costlier being of very fine quality.

Recently, Directorate General of Customs Valuation has increased import value of Melamine MDF Door Skin of Chinese origin by manifolds and the importers of this item are vying against this irrational increase who also approached the Director General Valuation through the review petition to do justice in this case and mitigate their grievance by revising the values on the basis of actual prices given in import invoices or the prevalent retail prices in Pakistan by using work-back method as envisaged in customs law but all in vain as the Director General instead of using powers vested upon him under customs law fairly and exercising judicious practice, maintained prices already fixed on higher side.

Importers and traders of Melamine Door Skins from China not only submitted the original price list from Chinese suppliers but they also submitted the current selling Prices of more than 20 independent shop keepers with affidavits. However, the DG Valuation decided the case hurriedly because of the reasons best known to him without examining and considering the documents submitted by the importers of Melamine MDF Door Skin of Chinese origin and the arguments put forth in this connection.

He altogether ignored the affidavits expressing the lacunas of market inquiry conducted by his staff and false/concocted values supplied by them.

To favour the Malaysian Primed Door Skin importers he ignored the fact that at present, the Chinese door skin is being sold on 15% lower prices than Malaysian Primed Moulded Door Skin and hence the import trade price of Chinese door skin should have been fixed at the value lower by 15% but he maintained the values of Malaysian Primed Moulded Fiber board as US$ 0.55 / KG which is on lower side as compared to Chinese door skin. This blatant mistake highlights that justice was not made to both the competing parties.

He did not provide due opportunity to the importers of Melamine MDF Door Skin of Chinese origin to conclude their arguments. So much so he did not discuss and rebutted important points submitted by them in his order and passed a flimsy, irrational and illegal order by not treating them at par with the opposite party. Members of KTMG, importers, traders and retailers are highly aggrieved with this unjust one sided decision.

Importers further said that this unjustified increase is done just to favor one importer group who imports HDF Primed Molded Fiber door skin from Masonite International produced by their production facility in Malaysia which already enjoys monopoly.

The unjustified decision by Directorate General and Director General Valuation has pushed many importers and suppliers to the brink of closure of their business, their employees to the verge of unemployment and their families to suffer from this economic injustice.