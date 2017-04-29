Depilex expands its network by opening four new outlets

KARACHI: The largest salon chain of Pakistan, Depilex Beauty Clinic and Institute has recently opened four new outlets; The Lounge by Depilex Men in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and Depilex Beauty Clinic in Swat and Islamabad.

Depilex is considered a household name and caters expertly to its esteemed clientele and provides the best in hair and skin care. The new branch in Swat is near Federal Hostel College Colony Saidu Sharif Swat and the new branch in Islamabad is located at Murtaza Heights, Main Service Road, end of street 91, I-8/4.

The Lounge by Depilex Men’s new vision is to extend the original concept and idea and create a space that is truly the embodiment of the ‘Depilex Man’. The new branch in Islamabad is at Hamza plaza, Ground Floor, Shop 9 F- 11 Markaz and the new branch in Rawalpindi is at B- 574 Satellite Town Commercial market near New Town Police Station.

Founder of Depilex, Masarrat Misbah comments “I’m truly honored and very excited to have open these four newly established branches, with chief guest Mr Sheikh Ansar, Mayor of Islamabad and chairman of CDA having attended one of the openings.”

With 43 established salons across Pakistan, Depilex is considered a forerunner in the competitive industry of fashion and beauty. PR