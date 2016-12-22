Delegation from Xianjiang Region, China visits SITE Association of Industry

By our correspondent

KARACHI: A 16 member delegation from Xianjiang Region, China visited SITE Association of Industry.

The delegation was headed by Mr. Zhang Shaoyu, Deputy Director General of Department of Commerce, Government of Xianjiang Region and Ms. Miranda Lee, Consular Attache, Economic & Commercial Office and consisted of the prominent manufacturers & exporters as well as Office Bearers of the Textile Associations. They expressed their keen interest in joint ventures and B2B Contacts.

Mr. Asad Nisar Barkhurdaria, President, SITE Association of Industry, welcomed the delegates and thanked them for their visit to the SITE Association of Industry. He hoped that through such visits greater opportunities could be explored for collaboration in the textile sector by both sides.

Mr. Zhang Shaoyun expressed his gratitude and thanked the SITE Association for its hospitality and warm welcome. He hoped that such like meetings would help understand and promote bilateral commercial and economic ties.

Mr. M. Zubair Motiwala, Former President highlighted the strengths of Pakistan Textile Sector and invited Chinese delegates to invest and benefit from its growth potentials. He explained the production and exports statistics of Pakistan viz a viz its global competitors and the large gap in value addition, offering great opportunities to the Chinese investors. He also dilated upon the recently announced incentives by Pakistan Government in tax and tariff for foreign investments and the continuously improving security situation across the Country. Chinese delegates expressed their excitement and interest in joint ventures and co-production projects which will certainly help boost the National economy.