Deepak Perwani launches exclusive bridal studio

News Desk

KARACHI: Renowned designer Deepak Perwani, winner of a record six Lux Style Awards and two MTV Style Guru awards, after consistently displaying his creative designs in Pakistan and other countries, launched his exclusive bridal studio in Clifton, Karachi with a star-studded event.

Models like Abeer Adil, Rubab Masood, Umar Shahzad and Iqra Fayyaz dressed in bridal outfits, walked around Deepak’s swanky atelier. The hair and make-up for the Fashion presentation was done by maestro Tariq Amin. The high-end event which was creatively organised by Take II was well-attended by the who’s who of media, showbiz, fashion and social scene including Zhalay Sarhadi, Anoushey Ashraf, Shaneira Akram, Amir Adnan, Huma Adnan, Adnan Pardesy, Nomi Ansari and Mansha Pasha.

While talking to media, Deepak Perwani mentioned that, “As a designer who has been working for 25 years it was high time to have a studio. Our clients are looking forward to it and I feel it’s very important to have that one-on-one interaction with the bridal clientele. Deepak Perwani stores across Pakistan will keep on stocking our prêt and luxury lines. Our expansion plan of studio also includes a new department that will only cater to films and costume design. We have already completed over 300 outfits for Humayun Saeed and Mahwish Hayat starrer ‘Main Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ to begin with.”

The Deepak Perwani design house consists of four lines a year – the Deepak Perwani lawn, D-philosophy by Deepak Perwani, Decadence and the couture label Deepak Perwani. The label has its own five stores in Pakistan; three in Karachi, one in Lahore and one in Islamabad with 17 stocks list worldwide, which include countries like London, Dubai, Houston, Washington DC, to Hong Kong, Singapore and Toronto.

Deepak is one of the pioneers in promoting Pakistani fashion around the globe. He is the only designer to receive a standing ovation at Milan Fashion Week 2010 and has been awarded Best International Designer at Miami Fashion Week. Deepak Perwani, the man who is responsible for changing the face of Pakistani menswear almost two decades ago, has been Pakistan’s cultural ambassador to China and Malaysia , he is also the WWF Ambassador of the earth hour 2015.