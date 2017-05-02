Dance for a cause: Helen inaugurates 4th edition of ‘India Dance Week’

News Desk

MANAMA: Mumbai witnessed a powerhouse of talent with some of the most versatile dancers of the city on Saturday.

“India Dance Week” – dance for a cause kick-started its 4th edition on Saturday , with Sandip Soparrkar, one of the best choreographers of India who introduced this wonderful platform in 2014 at Phoenix Market city Kurla mall.

Yesteryear actress Helen graced the event to inaugurate the 4th edition of “India Dance Week”. The event started with a heart-warming performance by actress Helen on her famous number “Piya tu ab to aja.” Helen said, “I am delighted to be a part of this grand celebration, where we can see varied dance forms together on one platform. A rare opportunity for a dance lover indeed. Best part is that Sandip is doing this event for a good cause helping acid attack survivors and fighters. God bless them.”

Playing the dual role of the man who throws acid and the person who shows encouragement to the survivor, dance maestro Sandip Soparrkar presented an emotional dance act “Aashayein – Stop Acid Attack” along with the gorgeous actress Sharbani Mukherji. The act had people in tears and the audience was speechless after the dance act of Sandip and Sharbani.

The audience witnessed a mixed bag of performances that lit-up the stage with various genres like Bollywood, ballroom, hip hop, contemporary and even many classical and folk dances by Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidhyala students, western dance master Brain Fernandes and ballet expert Villoo Bharucha. Then there was Shehzeen Cassum showcasing Flamenco and Arun Bharadwaj who is India’s only male tribal belly dancer showed some sensual belly dance moves along with Aarti Pandey who introduced the audience to some Folk fitness steps. All the participants were extremely enthusiastic and vibrant and made sure that there was never a dull moment for the audience.

Adding to this, Sandip Soparrkar said, “This is the 4th edition of ‘India Dance Week’ – Dance for a Cause and I am so excited the way it has turned out this time too, each year it’s getting bigger and better. Helen ma’am presence has taken the show to another new level. I am overwhelmed with the response we have received for this edition of India Dance Week. A big thank you to Phoenix Market City Kurla for being so supporting to this mega dance event of India.”