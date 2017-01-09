Crimson Events launches new event complex in Lahore

News Desk

LAHORE: A grand ceremony was organised to celebrate the launch of Crimson Events, Lahore’s premium new event complex.

The evening saw the red carpet hosted by Sophiya Anjam, a special segment by social media sensation Shehzad Ghias and an exclusive live performance by Overload.

Crimson Events is the newest go-to destination for the finest events to be held in Lahore. Located in the heart of Lahore at New Garden Town, the lavish venue offers a number of quality services which sets it apart from its contemporaries. These include excellent food, power back-up, fully air-conditioned venue, CCTV security, dedicated parking and much more.

The launch event was organised to give the media an exclusive preview of the venue. After mingling on the red carpet which was hosted by popular TV/radio host Sophiya Anjam, the guests were seated inside the ground floor hall of the complex. A brief round-up of the venue was given to the guests followed by the unveiling of the show reel of Crimson Events. Social media sensation Shehzad Ghias then took the stage and entertained attendees with his signature tongue-in-cheek humour. The entertainment for the evening was rounded off by an energetic live performance by Overload which was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone. The event was managed by Active Media while the PR was looked after by Pitch Media Inc.

Speaking about the idea behind the event complex and its future plans, Crimson Events Director Muneeb Irfan said, “We at Crimson Events aspire to make the events held here exceptionally memorable by adding the Crimson touch. We are fully committed to adding remarkable value to each event through stellar service and outstanding ambience. Now that the venue is launched officially, we are looking forward to hosting some of the best events to be held in Lahore.”