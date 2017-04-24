Cornetto Pop Rock 2 comes to Islamabad

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: After releasing three spectacular music videos and having the music scene abuzz, Cornetto Pop Rock 2 came to Islamabad to rock the youth in a concert filled with mind-blowing performances by the amazing Zoe Vicajji and Pakistan’s King of Pop Ali Zafar. The concert was hosted by Pakistan’s favourite host,the dynamic Khalid Malik.

The concert is part of the series of concerts specially held for university students by Cornetto Pop Rock 2. The concert took place at the Rock Musicarium on April 21,2017. This was the first concert in the series. The second and third concerts will be in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

Brand Manager Cornetto, Pareesa Naeem, shared her thoughts as: “We are ecstatic to bring Cornetto Pop Rock 2. The popularity Cornetto Pop Rock gained was something we envisioned and achieving what we worked for and seeing our hard work being recognized has made us even more energetic! We saw the fire of pop and rock culture rekindle and are fully determined to keep it burning!” PR