Cornetto brings Pop Rock Back

By our correspondent

KARACHI: To rally the youth of Pakistan and celebrate their love for music, Cornetto in 2016 launched a complete 360 music platform like no other.

The only 360 music platform by far, ‘Cornetto Pop Rock’, has brought about a music revolution by reviving the concert culture in the country along with exciting the youth even further by unearthing young raw talent in colleges and releasing music videos with the biggest pop and rock stars of the country, each with a unique and fresh concept.

Cornetto along with Empact Activations, Pakistan’s leading activation agency, and BB Events & PR, after successfully rocking Pakistan’s music scene with the inaugural season of ‘Cornetto Pop Rock’, have joined hands once again to bring Season 2 of ‘Cornetto Pop Rock’. ‘Cornetto Pop Rock 2’ will launch on February 4 with the reveal of its promo.

‘Cornetto Pop Rock’ not only revived the pop and rock culture among youth but also enveloped every music fan in the country and earned Google Award for the fourth most watched video in Pakistan on YouTube for its music video “Desan Da Raja” performed by Komal Rizvi and Q from Josh. It provided a complete package to every music enthusiast of the nation. Pakistan’s biggest pop and rock artists, namely Umair Jaswal, Zoe Viccaji, Ali Azmat, Komal Rizvi, QB, Q from Josh, and Noori were given the platform to create original, free-spirited music for a new generation of fans. Six music videos were released as part of the season. The young fans were presented with a chance to enjoy the tunes of their inspirations live in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to open the concerts in their respective cities. Cornetto did it all and is geared up to do it all over again with even greater energy in the Season 2 of ‘Cornetto Pop Rock’.

The launch of ‘Cornetto Pop Rock 2’ will be a star-studded event where the line up of performers will be revealed. Superstar Ali Azmat will perform at the launch event marking a great opening for an extraordinary season to follow. Six music videos will be released this season, and three concerts will take place.

‘Cornetto Pop Rock 2’ opens its doors to everyone in Pakistan this time, through digital auditions, to showcase their talent. Cornetto has always supported the music scenario in Pakistan and is proud to present this magnificent opportunity to young artists to feature in ‘Cornetto Pop Rock’.

Cornetto Senior Brand Manager Asad Malik, without whom the pop rock generation wouldn’t have been possible, expressed himself, “We at Cornetto believe in music and the potential of Pakistan’s youth! We have developed the ‘Cornetto Pop Rock’ platform to explore the raw talent hidden in the upcoming generation of Pakistan. By creating music with talented artists, we want to inspire them to create something magical themselves – not just musically but anything that makes them passionate!”

Empact Activations CEO Arif Cheval, who is a great admirer of music said, “It is wonderful to work on a project that underlines a great cause! Working on Cornetto Pop Rock has been a pleasure for us as through it we witnessed the positive impact good music can make, especially on young minds and hearts who carry the responsibility of defining Pakistan’s future!”