Consul General of Switzerland in Los Angeles visits Karachi

By Rafiq Vayani

KARACHI: Mr. Emil Wyss, who served in Karachi as the Consul General of Switzerland from 2014-16, along with his wife was recently in Karachi on a private visit.

Speaking at a Press Conference at the Karachi Press Club earlier today, Mr. Wyss mentioned that during his week-long stay, he visited various social and welfare organizations including 1) Dar-ul-Sukun, 2) Institute of Behavioral Sciences, 3) Umeedgah Trust, 4) Bint-e-Fatima Old Ladies Home, 5) Burns Centre at the Civil Hospital, 6) Make-A-Wish Foundation, 7) LADIESFUND, 8) Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation (AMTF), 9) Pakistan Association of the Deaf,10) Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre and 11) Edhi Foundation. At AMTF, Mr. & Mrs. Wyss also donated blood for thalassemia major children.

Mr. Wyss also inaugurated Social Expo 2016 organized by Markaz-e-Umeed at the Karachi Expo Centre. He also opened solo exhibition of miniature paintings titled “Purgation” by Ms. Fariha Rashid at the Artscene Gallery in Clifton. Among other engagements, Mr. Wyss met Deputy Mayor of Karachi – Dr. Arshad Vohra, Mr. Faisal Edhi, Senator Haseeb Khan, senior journalists, members of Youth Parliament, and Pakistan Ju-Jitsu team. He also attended the former Sindh Governor – Dr. Ishrat-ul-Ibad Khan’s son wedding reception in Dubai.

To mention last year Mr. Wyss, while he was Swiss Consul General in Karachi, along with his team had organized 100 days and nights “Pakistan-Switzerland Friendship Exhibition” at the Karachi International Airport. Since 01 September 2016, Mr. Wyss is Consul General of Switzerland in Los Angeles.