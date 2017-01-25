Concepts Big Brands Carnival is back with amazing offers

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Concept Brands Group today announced that it will kick-off its popular shopping extravaganza edition “Concept Big Brands Carnival” from 25 – 29th January, 2017. The 5-day shopping carnival will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC – Hall 5);showcasing over 300 top retailers offering huge discounts of up to 75 percent.

The event is one of the most anticipated shopping festival for shoppers wanting the best deal on their favorite brands. Some of the participating brands are Zara, Aigner, DKNY, Crocs, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Rayban, D&G, Gant, Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, Jane Norman, Juicy Couture, Bvlgari, Calvin Klein, Guess, Mont Blanc, F&F, Prada and Still 19 amongst others.

Mr. Vijay Samyani, Founder and Managing Director of Concept Brands Group said: “Concept Big Brands carnival is back with more brands offering huge discounts and offers. We want visitors to get the best deal from their favorite brands. Held annually, the event is a much-anticipated event for residents in the UAE and GCC.”

Entry to the exhibition is free and open to all from 25 – 29thJanuary, 2017 (10:00am to 10:00 pm).