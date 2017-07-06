Colorful movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi ready to hit cinemas on Eid Ul Adha: Jerjees Seja

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Punjab Nahi Jaungi, the latest offering by ARY Films & Six Sigma Plus is ready to hit cinemas on Eid ul Adha and a special trailer launch was hosted on 5th July at Nueplex cinema in Karachi where the trailer of the film was showcased to the members of the media for the first time.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi is a romantic-drama directed by the award-winning director, Nadeem Baig and produced by Salman Iqbal, Shehzad Nasib, Humayun Saeed & Jerjees Seja.

“Punjab Nahi Jaungi is the first film to release under the banner of ARY Films this year and we are proud to be providing quality entertainment to our viewers consistently. We hope to continue the same trend,” shared Salman Iqbal, Founder and President of ARY Digital Network.

Jerjees Seja, CEO ARY Digital Network and Co-Producer said, “I personally can’t wait for this movie to be released, we have such high hopes. ARY is committed to produce one blockbuster after another therefore we are excited and hopeful about the rise of new cinema in Pakistan.”

Speaking at the trailer launch, Nadeem Baig was thrilled and said, “We hope that 2017 will be an amazing year for Pakistani cinema and that we will be able to be the game changer in the area of producing films. With an amazing star cast, we hope that our viewers will be entertained and will go out of the cinema being content.”

Shahzad Nasib, producer Punjab Nahi Jaungi said, “We have put in a lot of effort in making this movie. We were glad to see an amazing response from the audience at the trailer launch itself and we are certain that they will love the movie too.”

“I am excited to be a part of this movie as an actor as well as the producer and a humbled by the amazing response we got today at this trailer launch,” said Humayun Saeed.

Written by the legendary playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, of Sadqay Tumhare & Pyarey Afzal fame, Punjab Nahi Jaungi boasts an A-list ensemble cast including Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmad Ali Butt, Urwa Hocane, Azfar Rehman, Sohail Ahmed, Safina Behroz, Behroz Subzwari, Saba Hamid, Waseem Abbas & Naveed Shehzad.

The film has been shot entirely in Pakistan – and will be released under the banner of ARY Films worldwide.