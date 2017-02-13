Clikon launches “Mylight” Rechargeable LED Flashlight

DUBAI: Clikon, one of the region’s leading brands for home appliances and consumer electronics, has launched ‘MYLIGHT’ Rechargeable LED Flashlight which is Made in Malaysia.

His Excellency Dato’ Ahmad Anwar Adnan, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE, unveiled the innovative product in the presence of Mr. Younus H. Al Mulla,Senior Vice President – Retail International Development Shopping Malls, Procurement & Government Affairs at Majid Al Futtaim, Mr. Abdullah Poyil, Chairman of Clikon, and other senior officials.

Clikon is a major consumer electronics and household appliances brand in the GCC and Indian markets. The wide range of products under the brand includes lighting, kitchen appliances, home appliances and entertainment devices made available across the GCC.

Commenting on the launch of the innovative product, Mr. Shihab Shamsudheen, Marketing Manager at Clikon, said, “We’re proud to launch the innovative flashlight product, labelled ‘MYLIGHT’ and ‘Made in Malaysia’, in the UAE market. The product will hit the market very soon grabbing an additional 10 per cent share in the flashlight category of consumer electronics market.”

“We offer lifetime warranty for the LED, which is 100 per cent ‘Made in Malaysia’. Clikon’s Research and Development department worked over a year to develop the product. We are planning to procure more products from Malaysia in future,” he added.

The ‘MYLIGHT’ flashlight has a new Lithium-Ion battery which doubles the battery life and gives 40% more power than previous models. The battery can be charged fully in just four hours, unlike other flashlight devices that require a minimum of eight hours to charge fully. It also includes a battery charge indicator, conveniently showing how much charge is in the battery.

The ‘MYLIGHT’ Rechargeable LED Flashlight is equipped with powerful high beam XP-E2 LED, which emits perfect cool-white light.One of the key innovations in the design of the product is the anti-roll head, which prevents the flashlight from rolling of the surface when kept on its side. The flashlight is also easier to find in sudden power failure due to its glowing ‘night glow ring’.

Speaking on the growth of Clikon brand in the GCC, Mr. Vineeth Panicker, General Manager – Sales at Clikon, said, “Clikon has achieved an accelerated growth in the recent couple of years as a home-grown brand. Home appliances sector is fuelled by constant change and growth with new products entering the market every day. Clikon is committed to lead that growth, offering the latest and innovative products to enhance the consumers’ experience.”

“Our goal is to lead the home appliance industry with the most efficient and reliable products. We have worked tirelessly to develop more sustainable appliances that are consumer-friendly. We’re in a strong market position, carving out a reputation of delivering solutions that matter to the consumers. We are bringing to the market products that make life better for our consumers. We are currently enhancing our product range by developing innovative products that will help consumers enjoy more value for money.”

“Our focus is on identifying the market trends in terms of retailing and use this to explore new distribution channels. Despite online retail sales adoption in the region is lower when compared to other countries, we do believe that it is an area which will drive future growth,” he added. ME NewsWire