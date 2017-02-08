CIRCLE welcomes US Consulate and investors at Women Start up Hub at Momentum 2017

News Desk

KARACHI: CIRCLE Pakistan supported Momentum 2017, Pakistan’s leading start up conference and exhibition space, by curating a Women Start Up Hub and bringing together women entrepreneurs to network with investors, funders, incubators, academia and others in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. In addition to the keynote speech by Dr. Umar Saif, Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) which set an inspiring tone for the entire conference, the program included pitches by start ups from all over Pakistan. Momentum 2017, held over 6th and 7th February at Expo Centre Karachi, made a conscious effort to include and support women entrepreneurs, supported by CIRCLE in this endeavour.

Asif Jafri and Amir Jafri, the brothers who initiated this effort shared “We are delighted at the response to Momentum & will continue to collaborate to support the startup eco system in Pakistan. CIRCLE is doing important work on women and the economy and we are thrilled to support their mission of women’s empowerment.” CIRCLE Pakistan, founded by Sadaffe Abid, former COO and CEO of Kashf Foundation, works towards women’s economic empowerment and employment through innovative entrepreneurship and leadership labs, advocacy campaigns and research. CIRCLE is based on the belief that investing in women is the smartest economic venture of today and that when women develop, communities prosper and economies. CIRCLE’s work contributes towards UN Global Goals 5, 8 and 17.

CIRCLE CEO Sadaffe Abid moderated a panel on women entrepreneurship and emphasised the role women have to play in Pakistan’s exciting and growing start up scene. The Women Start Up Hub and networking session was attended by start ups from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Abbottabad amongst others. These women leaders pitched their ideas to staff from US Consulate Karachi, and visiting senior executives and investors from companies such as Dell and One Eleven. Visitors from Pakistan and abroad appreciated and were energised by the innovative ideas of Pakistani women and pledged support.

Sadaffe Abid, Founder CIRCLE shared, “It’s been such a high energy, inspiring two days! We are so grateful to the organizers of Momemtum for providing women entrepreneurs with this amazing platform and recognizing this opportunity. Most importantly, to the women start ups, believe in yourself!”

CIRCLE will be taking this work forward by strengthening its network of women entrepreneurs and facilitating similar exchanges, conversations, mentorship and skills labs.