CIRCLE Pakistan and Alliance francaise ask: Where are the Women?

KARACHI: CIRCLE Pakistan and Alliance francaise Karachi hosted a panel discussion on February 1 on the theme of ‘Where Are The Women?’ on the invisibility of women in arenas such as boards, conferences, public spaces, medicine, academia and media. The panel, moderated by Sadaffe Abid, CEO CIRCLE, consisted of Director Gul Ahmed Textiles, Ziad Bashir, neurosurgeon at Agha Khan University Hospital, Dr Aneela Darbar, anchor, journalist at Dawn Mubashir Zaidi and Assistant Professor of Sociology at Habib University Dr. Severine Minot. Journalist and writer Bina Shah was the keynote speaker, laying the context to highlight the importance of such forums, the need for role models for young women and why diversity is good for business.

Speaking at this event, Ziad Bashir, Director Gul Ahmed said, “Women are our nation’s greatest dormant asset, and we must work with them as equal partners if we are to achieve our full potential as a nation the in the new world order.”

CIRCLE Pakistan calls for inclusion of women on panels, conferences, entrepreneurship and economy through the Elevate campaign contributing to Global Goals 5, 8 and 17. Pakistan needs to invest in its women and give them equal opportunities. Visibility of women leaders is critical to inspire young women and more inclusive dialogue is key for sustainable and innovative solutions for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. This call is supported by the CEOs of Gul Ahmed Ideas, Mitsubishi Corps, Aman Foundation, TRG, Bayer, Telenor and Coca Cola amongst others, who have all signed the ElevatePak pledge.

CIRCLE Pakistan, founded by Sadaffe Abid, former COO and CEO of Kashf Foundation, works towards women’s economic empowerment and employment through innovative entrepreneurship and leadership labs, mentorship, advocacy campaigns and research. Sadaffe shared her own personal journey and challenges and encouraged “women to support other women and to build men as allies. Men and women bring different capabilities to the table, diversity boosts the bottom line and together we can create a more prosperous Pakistan.”

CIRCLE is based on the belief that investing in women is the smartest economic venture of today and that when women develop, communities prosper and economies grow. It is kick starting a tech 4 empowerment initiative focused on young women from under served communities to increase women’s employment opportunities and promote women in technology.

Alliance francaise Karachi offers a calendar of cultural and social activities, language classes, and library. This talk is the first in a series of conversations, panels and workshops on the theme of ElevatePak: Increasing women’s visibility and voice with the next one being on 8th March for International Women’s Day. PR