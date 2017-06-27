Christopher Baker appointed Resident Manager at Jumeirah Vittaveli

MALDIVES: Jumeirah Vittaveli in the Maldives has appointed Christopher Baker as the resort’s new Resident Manager.

An experienced hospitality professional, Christopher brings strong leadership and management skills to his new role. He first joined the Jumeirah Group early on in his career, for the opening of Jumeirah Beach Hotel and joins Jumeirah Vittaveli with excellent knowledge of the brand.

Christopher has filled managerial positions for a number of hospitality companies including Rosewood, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, and Emirates Hotels & Resorts, in countries such as Vietnam, UAE, Jordan, India and UK.

Amit Majumder, General Manager of Jumeirah Vittaveli, said: “We extend a warm welcome to Christopher who is now part of our island resort family – a Resident Manager with his experience means an essential addition to our team, and I look forward to the creative innovations he will bring to the table. At Jumeirah Vittaveli, we constantly evolve and reinvent ourselves, while adhering to Jumeirah’s traditionally top level service standards and Christopher will play an integral part in the realization of our upcoming projects, from Food & Beverage offerings, to wellness services, to the reinvention of our most iconic over water standalone villas, the Ocean Suites.”

Originally from the UK, Christopher studied at the Birmingham College of Food, Tourism, & Creative Studies, and started his managerial career as Head Chef at Oliver’s Restaurant, located in the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Christopher joins General Manager Amit Majumder and his team at Jumeirah Vittaveli, an award-winning luxury island resort, situated only 20-minutes from the capital of Malé. Jumeirah Vittaveli features a host of land- and water-based activities, including a PADI Dive base, water sports centre, four restaurants and two bars, and a Talise Spa with overwater and garden treatment rooms. With its focus on cultural connections and organic experiences in a luxurious setting, Jumeirah Vittaveli offers guests a true Maldivian island experience.