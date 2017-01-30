Chinese New Year Celebrations at Ramada Plaza Karachi!

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Ramada Plaza once again invites Karachites to celebrate Chinese New Year with its scrumptious Set Menu at the Chinese Restaurant – Yu Shi, specially designed to provide an auspicious and delicious start to the Year of the Rooster. Diners can savour authentic Chinese Chef Mohiuddin and Executive Chef Raja Abdullah celebratory creations served from the 28th of January to 5th February 2017.

Prestigious Chinese Guests and corporate Clientele were invited at the occasion. Welcome drinks served in a beautiful lawn outside Yu Shi Restaurant. Renowned Pakistan Artist, social crusader and peace activists Jimmy’s Engineer grace the occasion along with Mr. Faisal Khan Regional General Manager Ramada Hotels, Directors Ramada Mr. Faisal Qureshi, Mr. Anwar Qureshi, Mr. Akhtar Qureshi and Mrs. Farhat Quereshi. Laila Farah Naz Manager Public Relations, Mr Furqan Ahmed, Director Food & Beverages and Mr. Akhtar Riaz Regional Director Sales&Marketing were present at the occasion.

Laila Naz Manager Public, Relations told,The Masterpiece painting which was painted by World Renowned Artist and Social Worker Jimmy Engineer in 2006. Oil on canvas its size is 3feet x 6feet is going to be exhibited permanently at the National Art Museum China in Beijing. The painting titled “International Architectural Composition ” has different architecture from different countries. They are as follows, Khan al Khalil Bazar Cairo Egypt, The Khirat Khoumd Tower Chittoor, Hamayun’s Tomb near Delhi India, Mosque of Amir ibn al-As Cairo Egypt,Chinese City Wall China, Konigliche Temple Alwar. A replica of historical work of art of Jimmy’s Masterpiece”International Architectural Compositions”which has been made to the National Art Museum of China, Beijing, revealed during the Chinese New Year celebrations at Yu Shi Restaurant of Ramada Plaza Hotel.

The dinner’s highlighted the authentic Chines Cuisine, Sichuan Lobster, Prawn Tempura, Fish tempura, Whole groper, Whole Red snapper, Mutton asparagus, Hong Kong whole Fish.

Enjoy this Chinese New Year with your loved ones at Zest with our seafood buffet dinner spread available from 28th January 2017 to 5thFebruary 2017 from 7: 30pm – 11.30pm.